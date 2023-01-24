Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAYC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $382.82.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $322.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.77. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.