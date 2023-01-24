Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.54.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,700 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 11.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.