Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.96

Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.96 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 30.12 ($0.37). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 65,373 shares traded.

Pennant International Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.96.

About Pennant International Group

(Get Rating)

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.