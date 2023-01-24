PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.50

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as high as $11.84. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 252,198 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $535.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 1.66.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,867,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 286,593 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 563,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.