PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

PFSI opened at $65.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.39. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.34. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $476.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,641. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

