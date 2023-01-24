Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

PAG stock opened at $117.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

