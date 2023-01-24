Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.62. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

