Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PME. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.