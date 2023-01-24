Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares trading hands.
Pioneer Energy Services Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Pioneer Energy Services
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Energy Services (PESXQ)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.