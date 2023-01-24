Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

PL opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 96.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

