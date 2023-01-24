Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 0.6 %

POLA opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 26.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Polar Power by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

