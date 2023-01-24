Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Trading Down 0.6 %
POLA opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.68.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 26.74%.
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.
