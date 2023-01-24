Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLAGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 0.6 %

POLA opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 26.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Polar Power by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.