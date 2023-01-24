Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) vs. Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Head to Head Analysis

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Portage Biotech and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Portage Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.55%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -7.95% -6.75% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -232.12% N/A -41.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portage Biotech and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$16.87 million ($1.00) -5.10 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 0.78 -$154.54 million N/A N/A

Portage Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Summary

Portage Biotech beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors. It also provides Nanolipogel (NLG) co-formulation platform for delivery of DNA aptamers and certain aptamer-small molecule-based combination products; and STING agonist platform, a proprietary immune priming and boosting technology, offers various ways to target immune stimulation towards the cancer, as well as to co-deliver various signals in a single product. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.