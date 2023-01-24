Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:POR opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

