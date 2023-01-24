Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Post were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at $126,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Post Stock Down 1.0 %

POST opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $96.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Post had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.