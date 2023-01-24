Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.49

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.49 and traded as high as C$35.54. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$35.50, with a volume of 4,277,187 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on POW. TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.43.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 123.81. The company has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.49.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$13.42 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

