PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $149.00 at Argus

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries stock opened at $130.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $159.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

