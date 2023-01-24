PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.55.

Shares of PPG opened at $130.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.94.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in PPG Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 433,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

