Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.45

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.45 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 117.72 ($1.46). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 114.40 ($1.42), with a volume of 856,355 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.45. The stock has a market cap of £987.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

