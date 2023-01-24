Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,664,000 after buying an additional 248,521 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 16.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,838,000 after acquiring an additional 825,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,771,000 after purchasing an additional 133,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,365,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 177,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,931,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

