Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.46

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.46 and traded as low as $17.00. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 9,751 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pro-Dex in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Featured Articles

