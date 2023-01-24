Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Performance
Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.95.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
