Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 721,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

