Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PROV stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

