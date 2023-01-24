Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
PROV stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.47.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
