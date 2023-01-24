Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,192,414 shares trading hands.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 518.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

