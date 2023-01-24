PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised PVH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.21.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $90.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $105.43.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $121,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 38.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 728.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after buying an additional 926,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 12,029.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 658,227 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 119.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,043,000 after buying an additional 486,888 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.