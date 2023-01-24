QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.90

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.90 and traded as low as $26.00. QNB shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

QNB Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.52.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

QNB Announces Dividend

About QNB

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. QNB’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

