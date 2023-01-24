QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.46.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.03 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average of $126.04.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after acquiring an additional 215,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.