Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUMU has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Qumu had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 172.41%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

