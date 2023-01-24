Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

