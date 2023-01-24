Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a positive rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.38.

RRC opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $69,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

