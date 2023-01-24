Raymond James Trims Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Target Price to $68.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.32 on Monday. Banner has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banner by 350.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.