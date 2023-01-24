RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.71

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $21.67. RE/MAX shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 98,556 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMAX. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $392.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). RE/MAX had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 89.01%. The firm had revenue of $88.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,786.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,301,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 1,464 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,786.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,301,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,811 shares of company stock worth $1,350,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,371,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,196,000 after buying an additional 174,856 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

