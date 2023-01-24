Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
RDI stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.49.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
