Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RDI stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

