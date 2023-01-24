RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Stock Performance
Shares of RNWK opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.
RealNetworks Company Profile
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
