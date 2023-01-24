RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

Shares of RNWK opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

RealNetworks Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNWK. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at about $2,049,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 28.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 575,059 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 221.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

