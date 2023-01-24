Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) recently:
- 1/24/2023 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2023 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2023 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2023 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 12/31/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/28/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 12/23/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.52.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.
