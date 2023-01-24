Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) recently:

1/24/2023 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2023 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/31/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/28/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/23/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

