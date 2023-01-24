Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Five9 (FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/18/2023 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

1/3/2023 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $89.00.

12/21/2022 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/14/2022 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Five9 Stock Up 2.3 %

FIVN stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 0.61. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $138.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Get Five9 Inc alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Five9

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Five9 news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $353,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,114. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,373,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 47.1% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.