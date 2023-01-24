Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/23/2023 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $428.00 to $427.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $370.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $395.00 to $415.00.

12/15/2022 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $456.00 to $441.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $378.57 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Mastercard Incorporated alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Mastercard

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.