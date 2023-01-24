Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NEXT (NXGPF)

NEXT (OTCMKTS: NXGPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/17/2023 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 6,100 ($75.52) to GBX 6,550 ($81.09).

1/10/2023 – NEXT was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2023 – NEXT was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/6/2023 – NEXT was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2023 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 5,800 ($71.81) to GBX 7,100 ($87.90).

1/6/2023 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,600 ($69.33) to GBX 6,000 ($74.29).

1/6/2023 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($70.57) to GBX 6,100 ($75.52).

12/23/2022 – NEXT was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. NEXT plc has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

