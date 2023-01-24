Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.76

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $9.57. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 688,215 shares trading hands.

RRGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $140.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.49.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.27. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $286.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Thomas G. Conforti acquired 8,769 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,032.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 22.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 110,626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 44.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 190.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

