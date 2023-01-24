Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.64. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 66,447 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.