Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($353.26) to €257.00 ($279.35) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($206.52) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.39 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

