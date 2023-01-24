Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Price Performance

EPA RNO opened at €37.29 ($40.53) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.88. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($109.46).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.