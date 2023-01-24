Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.70

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.70 and traded as high as $31.57. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 523,376 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on RTOKY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

