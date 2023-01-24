RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.04. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

