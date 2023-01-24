Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $440.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

