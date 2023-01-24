RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of RIBT opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
