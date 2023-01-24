RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of RIBT opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

