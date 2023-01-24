Riva Bakal Sells 1,341 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) insider Riva Bakal sold 1,341 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $10,567.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,629.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Stories

