Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $7.59. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 112,910 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $154.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

