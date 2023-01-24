Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 309,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after acquiring an additional 115,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 20.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,168,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,511,000 after acquiring an additional 201,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Up 1.9 %

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

NYSE:RHI opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

