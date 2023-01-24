Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

