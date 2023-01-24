Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $2.10. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 121,048 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.